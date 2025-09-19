On shadow cabinet posts, Borg says ‘no MP is making my life difficult’

Opposition leader Alex Borg has said his shadow cabinet is already “taking shape,” insisting that no MP is making life difficult for him and stressing his commitment to unity within the Nationalist Party.

Borg confirmed that he is still holding one-to-one discussions with MPs on their shadow cabinet roles, but emphasised that “we are a united party”.

“I’m proud of our parliamentary group,” he said. “I believe in the qualities of every MP, whether experienced or new. All have their own strengths.”

The PN leader’s first meeting after his election was with former leader Adrian Delia, part of what he described as a conscious effort to ensure no one is left out.

He dismissed Labour’s attempts to portray the PN as divided, describing the 44-vote gap between him and Delia as a government strategy to weaken the opposition. “My adversary isn’t Adrian Delia – it is Robert Abela and the Labour Party,” Borg said.

New structures and promises of discipline

On Thursday, Borg unveiled new internal roles, including a Leadership Delivery Office tasked with ensuring promises made under his leadership are kept. “I want a sense of discipline, doing what we say. If we don’t, we won’t be considered credible for government,” he said.

He also announced that the PN’s new chief executive has taken on the role voluntarily. “She chose to do this because she loves the party,” Borg said, drawing a contrast with Labour: “In the PL, nobody does anything for free. Everyone expects a retainer or contract.”

Transparency, reform and governance

The PN leader pledged to publish the party’s full financial transactions in the coming days, promising “nothing that will make me blush”. He took aim at government finances, accusing Labour of mismanaging the country’s financial debt position.

On planning reform, Borg said the PN would push for a national consensus, rejecting what he called Labour’s “cosmetic changes” that had led to policy anomalies. He confirmed that ODZ boundaries would remain protected under a PN government.

He also pointed to early wins in parliament, including forcing an urgent debate on the Fortina land deal and pressing the police commissioner to investigate the case. Borg pledged the PN would use every means in parliament to defend the public interest.

Economic vision and neutrality

Borg called for a labour market study to assess the real dependence on foreign workers, both regular and irregular, and pledged measures to incentivise Maltese participation in key sectors such as healthcare and hospitality. Suggestions include raising nurse stipends to the level of the minimum wage, reopening trade schools, and reforming the Institute for Tourism Studies.

On foreign policy, Borg underlined the PN’s traditional stance on neutrality, saying Malta should be “an example of peace in the world.” He reiterated his call for Malta to recognise the State of Palestine, criticising Labour for “dragging its feet”.

When asked whether Israel should face sanctions for its genocide in Gaza, Borg said “everyone who in some way was involved in killing innocent people must face consequences.”

‘Not personal ambition’

Borg closed by stressing that his leadership is driven by service, not careerism. “I didn’t enter this role for personal ambition but to leave a positive impact on Malta and Gozo.”

He said people are already seeing something special in the Nationalist Party and are hopeful for its future. “Whatever happens, my biggest satisfaction is the smile on our supporters’ faces.”