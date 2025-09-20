Protest on abortion rights set to take place on September 27

Several organisations will protest in Valletta next week as part of this year’s Abortion Rights March Rally on September 27, in front of the Law Courts at 10am

“Abortion is not a crime. It is a matter of healthcare and of bodily autonomy,” the coalition said, adding that the government is failing pregnant people by refusing to decriminalise abortion.

The call for action comes after a woman was prosecuted earlier this year for having an abortion, following a report made by healthcare professionals at Mater Dei Hospital.

On the day of the prosecution, campaigners gathered outside the hospital with a banner reading, “Ġejt għall-għajnuna u spiċċajt il-Qorti” (“I came for care and ended up in Court”). The slogan captures what organisers describe as the fear and stigma people face when seeking medical help.

Activists said this case shows how Malta’s current laws put women and gender diverse people at risk.

The coalition warned that although complications from abortion pills are rare, Malta’s hostile legal framework makes them more dangerous.

They stressed that abortion laws affect everyone who can get pregnant, since the symptoms of miscarriage are the same as those of abortion, and women have reported being interrogated in hospital on suspicion of terminating a pregnancy.

According to the coalition, by refusing to decriminalise abortion the government is telling people to either “stay at home and suffer potentially serious consequences in silence” or “risk a prison sentence if you are honest with your doctor.”

The organisations involved also reminded healthcare and social care professionals that Maltese law does not require them to report suspected cases of abortion.

“The current situation is a profound disservice to women and gender diverse people in Malta,” the coalition said, adding that thousands of people have accessed abortions in recent years and many more before that.

The march is organised by Academics for Choice, aditus foundation, Doctors for Choice, Grandparents for Choice, Lawyers for Choice, Malta Humanists Association, Men Against Violence, Malta LGBTIQ+ Rights Movement (MGRM), Moviment Graffitti, Parents for Choice, Students for Choice, Women’s Rights Foundation and Young Progressive Beings.