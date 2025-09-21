WATCH | Robert Abela pokes Alex Borg as he says Gozo should remain free of towers

Prime Minister Robert Abela has taken a jab at PN Leader Alex Borg as he stated that Gozo should remain free from the construction of towers.

Abela’s comments come after Borg said that some areas in Gozo could be suitable for towers.

On Sunday, Abela said that the issue shows a divergence in the PL and PN’s “principles.” Abela argued that his government views Gozo as “an island of villages and sectors of added value,” while the opposition is “pushing the concept of towers.”

Abela further commented on Borg’s appointment of PN CEO, as he called Sabine Agius Cabourdin “a champion of construction.”

The Prime Minister also spoke of the Fortina scandal, as he also used the case to attack Alex Borg while refusing to name key players in the scandal such as former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Abela said Borg tried to mislead the public when he said that the PL sold public land to Fortina with a reduced price, as Abela stressed that the original Fortina deal was made with a PN government.

Earlier this week, the NAO published its report on the deal, where it was revealed that taxpayers were short-changed by €16 million after deceased judge Lino Farrugia Sacco, and Keith Schembri kept a land valuation report hidden.

Abela said that he is not in a position to say which valuation is correct, stressing that government will take every cent it is owed from the deal.

Abela claimed that his government’s reputation is free from similar irregularities. “Name one episode from the last six years where one has any doubt of irregularities or misuse of public funds… There were none.”

The Prime Minister also resurrected the notion of a metro system for Malta, where he said that government and ARUP Group will be holding technical talks on the project.

ARUP Group is the same company that was commissioned to conduct a study on a possible metro network. The findings of the study were revealed in 2021, but mentions of the project have since fizzled out.

On Malta’s economic model, Abela once again said that this should not be discarded as it is giving Malta “Europe’s strongest economy.” He mentioned the Labour Migration Policy as a way to control the labour market, noting measures such as limiting new ride-hailing drivers when demand was saturated.

In July 2024, Abela had stated that, “The country has reached the maximum, and no more such workers is needed. Therefore, no more workers will be accepted in these types of jobs.” Despite this, more than 300 foreign drivers were granted a Transport Malta (TM) permit needed to drive cabs in the five months after his statement.