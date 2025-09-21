People caught smoking outside designated smoking areas in Golden Bay, Ramla l-Ħamra face €150

Smoking in Golden Bay and Gozo’s Ramla l-Ħamra will only be allowed in designated areas as of 2026.

The measure was announced near the end of the Saving Our Blue Summer Edition campaign with the aim of reducing cigarette litter on beaches and protect marine life.

The Environment and Health Ministries explained that smoking areas equipped with ashtrays will be set up and cleaned regularly, while those caught smoking outside the designated areas will face a €150 fine.

In a statement, the ministries said that cigarette butts, lighters, and tobacco waste are among the most common forms of litter found along Malta’s coastline.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli said the decision was inspired by conversations with children and stressed the environmental benefits. “With this move, Malta is joining other countries that have introduced such restrictions. It is another way in which we are protecting our marine environment for the common good.”

Meanwhile, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela described the initiative as a pilot project that could pave the way for more smoke-free public spaces. “These restrictions align with our Ministry’s new policy framework aimed at reducing smoking to prevent non-communicable diseases, while also protecting the environment,” he noted.

The rule will be enforced by the Environment and Resources Authority, the Health Department, the Malta Tourism Authority, LESA, and the police.