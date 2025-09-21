Specialised vessel mapping out route for interconnector between Magħtab and Ragusa

A specialised survey vessel has been deployed to begin seabed mapping operations for the Malta–Italy Interconnector.

The Detailed Marine Survey (DMS) has completed mobilisation and will initiate operations travelling from Sicily toward Malta. The primary objective is to provide data to confirm seabed conditions, ensuring the subsea cable can be installed safely.

The survey work, which will cover an area of approximately five km.sq is designed to de-risk the corridor and confirm burial and protection strategies.

CEO of Interconnect Malta (ICM), Ismail D’Amato spoke of the importance of the initial phase: “This survey will provide seabed information needed to chart the safest route and the best-suited burial plan, which are essential inputs to reduce the risks during offshore cable laying, which will be carried out by a specialised vessel”.

The survey is being executed by NextGeo, an international marine geoscience and offshore construction firm. Meanwhile, the manufacturing of the 245kV high-voltage subsea cable system by Nexans is underway.

Giovanni Ranieri, CEO of NextGeo, commented on the firm's involvement, stating: “We are proud to be supporting ICM and Nexans in this important project by playing an active role in a strategically important energy infrastructure such as the Malta–Italy Interconnector 2. Through the provision of high-quality geophysical and geotechnical seabed data along the cable route, we will contribute to a safe and reliable cable installation”.

The IC2 project involves a new 225MW HVAC electrical cable interconnection, measuring approximately 122km in length. The new 245kV submarine cable will be laid parallel to the existing HVAC cable link, which was commissioned in 2015, while maintaining a safe distance.

Once completed, the IC2 is anticipated to enhance security of supply, enable greater integration of renewable energy, and support Malta’s 2030 climate and energy targets.

The project has been classified as an 'Operation of Strategic Importance' due to its contribution to national priorities for the 2021-2027 Programme. The total investment costs are estimated to reach €300 million. The project has secured approval for ERDF funding with an allocation of €165 million, covering more than half of the total costs.

Interconnect Malta (ICM), the entity entrusted with the development of major energy infrastructure projects, was established in 2021 and is a government-owned company operating under the responsibility of the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Public Cleanliness (MEEC).