Fortina rejects ‘misrepresentations’ in NAO land deal report, insists ownership dates back decades

The Fortina Group has pushed back against what it described as “misconceptions and inaccuracies” in media coverage of the National Audit Office’s (NAO) damning report on its 2019 land deal with the government.

In a lengthy statement published on Monday, the group stressed that it holds “absolute and unencumbered title” to properties in Tigne, Sliema, some of which were acquired as far back as the 1960s.

Fortina said that contrary to reports, the NAO investigation did not concern the acquisition of the land itself but rather the government’s waiver of restrictions imposed on parts of it.

The company noted that its properties behind the seafront hotel were bought in full ownership through three notarial deeds in 1991, 1996 and 2000. It insisted these were not under emphyteusis or lease, but outright ownership, and that the government’s involvement related only to restrictions such as height limits and use for hotel extensions.

Fortina said that in 2017 it applied to have some of these restrictions lifted by the Lands Authority, adding that the 2000 deed explicitly contemplated that a future waiver of height limitations would not require further payment to the government.

The company argued that the NAO’s conclusions relied on “methodological flaws in valuations” and claimed it had committed to paying more than what would have been required under the legal framework introduced in 2024. It also complained that it has yet to receive access to the full valuation reports used by the NAO.

“Where conjecture has been presented as established fact and material details have been distorted or omitted, this demands clarification,” Fortina said.

NAO’s serious concerns

The Auditor General’s report, tabled in parliament last week, concluded that taxpayers were short-changed by nearly €16 million in the 2019 deal. Fortina paid €8.1 million to have restrictions waived, despite an independent audit obtained by the government putting the maximum value at €23.9 million.

The NAO also flagged governance failures within the Lands Authority and the Office of the Prime Minister, noting that parliament and the minister were misled when the deed was approved. The watchdog has recommended further investigations.

Despite defending its position, Fortina said it would continue its internal review of the NAO report and issue further commentary once that process is concluded.

