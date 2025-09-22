Caruana: Increased European defence spending needed, but not at the expense of welfare

Europe must boost defence spending to confront today’s security threats but avoid doing so at the expense of its welfare model, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana warned in a keynote address at the Bruegel 20th Anniversary Conference on Monday.

Speaking at the event, titled From Rules to Resilience: The Relevance of EU Fiscal Governance, Caruana said governments were right to strengthen their militaries in response to Russia’s aggression, but he cautioned against financing security by cutting long-standing commitments such as cohesion policy.

“Greater defence spending is necessary in today’s geopolitical climate — but if it comes at the cost of dismantling our social safety nets, we may find that we have won battles abroad only to lose the peace at home,” Caruana said.

He argued that rising inequality and social unrest could undermine the very European project that governments are seeking to defend. Europe’s welfare state, he added, is part of its identity and must be preserved.

Caruana called for fiscal rules that are strict enough to prevent reckless spending but flexible enough to allow investment in innovation, the green transition and defence. He said rules should be tools to build credibility with markets and citizens — not ends in themselves.

“When these rules were conceived, we could not fully foresee the world of 2025 — a world of war on Europe’s borders, fragmented global supply chains, rapid technological change, and intense competition from the United States and China,” Caruana said.

For small open economies like Malta, credibility with investors is crucial, he said, but excessive rigidity can limit the ability to respond to shocks. Fiscal consolidation should therefore be gradual to avoid stifling growth, he added, citing Malta’s efforts to bring its deficit below 3% and reduce its debt ratio toward 40% without resorting to austerity.

Caruana urged EU leaders to mobilise public and private capital to fund the green and digital transitions and strengthen collective defence, while completing the Capital Markets Union to channel Europe’s savings into productive investment.

“The choices we make in designing and applying fiscal rules will determine what kind of Europe we hand to the next generation,” he said. “Rules are only as strong as the vision they serve — and that vision should be a Europe that inspires hope, protects its people, and stands resilient in a turbulent world.”