Alex Borg recants: ‘Read my lips. I do not want high-rises in Gozo’

After a weekend of criticism, new Nationalist leader Alex Borg has issued a statement in which he insisted he is against high-rise development in Gozo.

“Those who are bothered by the PN’s new found momentum, are now inventing that I want towers in Gozo. Let me be clear, and read my lips: I do not want high rises in Gozo,” he said in a video uploaded to his social media page.

Borg, in an interview on WhosWho, was speaking about his proposed skyline policy, when he was questioned whether areas in Gozo could be identified for high-rise development. In reply, he said areas could be identified based on his proposed policy.

The statement drew criticism from both government officials as well as activists and small parties.

But after refusing to rule out the possibility of high-rise development in Gozo during a party mass meeting on Saturday, Borg on Monday made it clear he is against such development in his home island.

“What I proposed ensures high-rises are not built in Gozo. It ensures characteristics of Maltese and Gozitan development against surrounding landscapes are not an eye sore, and that is called a skyline policy,” he said.

He insisted his proposed policy will not allow for towers to be constructed in villages.

Borg then turned defence into attack, calling on Abela to put his worries on the PN to the side and focus on addressing a number of concerns in Gozo. These include the old Greek ship being rented by Gozo Channel, “forgotten” roads, “the monument of incompetence” that is the Gozo museum and the lack of investment in Gozo’s hospital.

He concluded by inviting the PM to Xlendi and Marsalforn, sarcastically labelling them a standard of planning policies in the country.

“Stop the spin,” he concluded.