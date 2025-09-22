TCN flags human trafficking, workers' abuse in meeting with Commission Executive Vice-President

In his speech, Sanger explained that he had been working in Malta since 2016 and even ended up homeless for some time. “I remember drinking water from public fountains just to survive.”

Sanger said that he was lucky to find kind Maltese people who took him to Suret il-Bniedem’s homeless shelter. After overcoming homelessness, Sanger said that he returned to the shelter as a volunteer to help those in similar situations.

Sanger bluntly told those present, “I am deeply worried about human trafficking and work abuse in Malta.”

He explained that TCN employees and students are being charged thousands in fees and are sometimes brought to Malta under false pretenses. “When they arrive, they are forced to work for very low wages or study under conditions they were not promised.”

Sanger said that if the TCNs stand up for themselves, their employers or schools revoke their residence permits and end up illegally living in Malta. This could then lead them to spend months or years on appeal in front of the Immigration Appeals Board. TCNs on appeal cannot legally work, and so can end up homeless.

He explained that this doesn’t only impact TCNs, as “When companies abuse foreign workers by paying them less, Maltese workers lose their jobs…”

Sanger called for stronger enforcement and better communication between authorities, as well as giving TCNs the right to work while on appeal.

“I also believe the government should include people like me or anyone —people with lived experience, who work directly on the ground—to advise and help them find real, practical solutions.”

This was echoed by Fondazzjoni Suret il-Bniedem General Manager, Sarah Bondin, who said that policies are most effective when they are shaped by the people they directly affect.

"Very often service users are spoken about rather than spoken with," she explained.

"Giving them a voice is not just about fairness or inclusion—it’s about quality. Their lived experience ensures that we are responsive to real needs and we move from a model of doing things for people to doing things with them. "