State schools opened doors to 8,600 educators, students start on Wednesday

Around 8,600 educators in state schools kicked off the new scholastic year on Monday as they returned to their classrooms after the summer break.

The first two days are used by educators to finalise classroom preparations before students from Year 1 to Year 11 return to school on Wednesday. Kindergarten students will start the following week.

Education Minister Clifton Grima visited the St Thomas More College secondary school in Żejtun to meet educators on their first day at school. The school has 205 educators and hosts around 1,000 students. Grima was given a tour of the different classrooms.

“Together we have to ensure that we give our children the best education by ensuring we have the right infrastructure and happy educators,” Grima said, recalling the collective agreement concluded last year, which provided for higher salaries across the board.

He said educators were also put at the centre of policy making and given training opportunities. The minister thanked educators and school administrative personnel for their dedication and wished students well.

Grima said that €6 million were invested in school renovation and maintenance works throughout the summer months.