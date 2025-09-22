Prime Minister bashes MP for asking about government workers who clock off at 10:00am

Prime Minister Robert Abela has dodged a parliamentary question on whether he would ask the Auditor General to investigate abusive government employees in Gozo.

PN MP Graziella Attard Previ asked Abela whether he would ask the Auditor General to investigate Gozitan government employees who leave their public jobs at 10:00am.

Abela refused to answer.

Instead, he accused the PN of “attacking Gozitan workers” in the public sector, adding that this was ironic given that the PN’s leader is Gozitan.

“This administration, contrary to the opposition, believes in public sector employees.”

Abela went on to say that government bettered public sector employees’ working conditions.

The phenomenon of public sector employees getting paid for jobs they don’t turn up to is infamously linked to Gozo. In 2023, Gozitan Bishop Anton Teuma criticised those who get paid without truly putting in the work.

Last July, the National Audit Office (NAO) flagged the Gozo Ministry’s lack of progress in implementing some of the recommendations made by the NAO in 2021.

The original audit had identified issues such as habitual overtime with vague justifications and unreliable attendance records.

The NAO found, among other cases, an officer who worked only a few hours but received a full day's pay.