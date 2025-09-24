Magistrate’s outburst over domestic violence case shows need for better judicial training: MWL

The Malta Women’s Lobby (MWL) has expressed alarm after a magistrate publicly scolded a domestic violence victim for withdrawing her complaint despite having an active protection order, reportedly telling her, “we wasted our time.”

The case on Tuesday, the lobby said, highlights a growing concern that survivors of gender-based violence are being blamed when they choose not to proceed with legal action – often under circumstances of fear, coercion, or economic dependence.

“This incident reveals a troubling pattern,” the MWL said in a statement. “When victims decide not to proceed with legal cases, they are too often met with blame rather than understanding. Such reactions risk further harm to survivors and undermine access to justice.”

The MWL noted that many women withdraw complaints not out of convenience but because of threats, intimidation or pressure from the perpetrator or their family. The period after reporting abuse is widely recognised as one of the most dangerous times for victims, with risks extending to children, housing and financial security.

“Children are often used as instruments of control,” the MWL said, pointing to cases where aggressors threaten custody, harm, or forced contact. Economic dependency can also leave survivors feeling they have no safe alternative but to stay with the perpetrator and abandon legal action.

Publicly reprimanding victims, the group warned, can compound trauma and deter others from coming forward. Withdrawal of complaints, inconsistent statements or hesitation are not indicators of dishonesty but often signs of fear and coercion, the MWL stressed.

Courts, prosecutors and police should take a trauma-informed approach, the group said, to avoid turning the justice system into “another site of trauma.”

The MWL urged the government to introduce mandatory training for judges, magistrates, prosecutors and police on gender-based violence, coercive control and trauma. It also called for clear guidelines to help judicial actors recognise when a victim’s withdrawal is driven by fear rather than lack of interest.

Other recommendations include specialised victim support in court, mechanisms for reviewing public comments that shame survivors, and supervision to ensure accountability.

“Survivors deserve a justice system that protects, empowers and listens – not one that scolds them for their fear,” the MWL said. “Legislation is necessary but not sufficient. Those interpreting and enforcing it must act with understanding, sensitivity and courage.”

The group reminded authorities that Malta is bound by international commitments, including the Istanbul Convention and CEDAW, which require states to provide protection and avoid re-traumatisation.