Labour MPs shoot down second discussion on Fortina deal in PAC

Labour MPs have refused to have a discussion on the Fortina scandal in the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) while another parliamentary committee is discussing the same deal.

On Wednesday, PN MP and PAC Chairman Darren Carabott called for an urgent discussion on the National Audit Office’s (NAO) findings on the 2019 deal which saw government push through a parliamentary resolution to remove conditions on public land acquired by the Fortina Group.

However, PL MPs Glenn Bedingfield and Alex Muscat insisted that it “makes no sense” to have two parliamentary committees discussing the same report at the same time. The Audit Committee, where the report is set to be discussed on 6 October, does not have the same investigative role as the PAC.

READ ALSO | Fortina scandal: Police Commissioner to discuss case with NAO before taking action

Last week, Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg convened the National Audit Office committee to discuss the Fortina contract, saying that the MPs on the committee have the responsibility of making sure that the price of the deal is a just one.

The scandal

A National Audit Office investigation tabled in parliament on Monday revealed how the Fortina Group paid less than half the amount owed to have conditions imposed on several parcels of public land in its possession lifted.

Fortina paid €8.1 million but a valuation report kept hidden by former Lands Authority chair Lino Farrugia Sacco, now deceased, put the valuation at more than double the amount paid.

The deal was signed in 2019 after parliament approved a proposal put forward by Borg, who was then lands minister. The Opposition had voted against.

Damning findings

The NAO investigation found that the price tag of €8.1 million was based on a vitiated process when architects appointed by the Lands Authority were given incorrect terms of reference by then CEO Carlo Mifsud. The architects were only engaged to provide a valuation of one parcel of land when Fortina was requesting the removal of conditions on four parcels of land.

Significantly, the NAO probe also found that a valuation report commissioned by the Lands Authority board of governors in March 2019 to rectify the gaps in the original valuation was kept hidden by the chair former judge Lino Farrugia Sacco, who died in 2021.

This second report, which was only provided to the NAO by the audit firm, had valued the lifting of all conditions on all parcels of land at between €18 million and €23.9 million, depending on the repayment terms.

Nonetheless, Farrugia Sacco kept this report hidden from the Lands Authority board, the minister and parliamentary secretary, and consequently also parliament.

Indeed, the NAO probe found that Farrugia Sacco even lied to the board when in June 2019 he told them the valuation was still pending when the report had been in his possession since April of that same year.

Another person who knew about this report was Keith Schembri, former chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, with the NAO probe revealing that the audit firm was instructed to invoice the OPM rather than the Lands Authority for its work.

Schembri told the NAO he could not recall what role he played in the Fortina deal.

A separate valuation of the lifting of conditions commissioned by the NAO as part of its investigation put the price tag at €21 million.

The Fortina Group has denied wrongdoing and said it will be evaluating the NAO report in detail before commenting publicly about the findings.