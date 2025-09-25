Abela reaffirms Malta commitment to equality in UN meeting on rights of LGBTIQ persons

During a UN meeting on the rights of LGBTIQ persons, Prime Minister Robert Abela reaffirmed Malta’s commitment to equality, with an emphasis on the challenges faced by LGBTIQ youths.

He stressed that while the UN Charter promises rights for all, young people still face exclusion and bullying because of their gender.

Emphasising Malta’s own reforms as a result of inclusive education, community initiatives, and the creation of safe spaces, he explained that challenges such as online hate speech and access to mental health, still persist.

He concluded by encouraging collective action for a future where every young person can live with dignity and pride.

Abela also addressed the “Sustainable, inclusive and resilient global economy”, a Summit where he spoke about lending to developing countries and the need to make such support more accessible.

“As the everyday economic reality of Maltese families continues to improve, our responsibility to speak on behalf of developing nations, remains,” said Prime Minister Abela.

He also stressed on the need for this assistance to go to the people and have an impact on their daily lives.

During another meeting at the Maltese Embassy in New York, the Prime Minister met with a delegation from global company - Amazon.

The Amazon delegation was made up of Amazon Vice President Susan Pointer and Amazon Web Service Director Franco Spicciariello. Prime Minister Abela was accompanied by Head of Secretariat at the Office of the Prime Minister Col. Mark Mallia.

Prime Minister Robert Abela said the Malta 2050 vision is attracting renewed interest in Malta. “Through the opportunities that this long-term vision can create for our country, we can see major companies edging closer the Malta’s business and technology ecosystem.”

Amazon, through its Amazon Web services (AWS) cloud division, expressed strong interest in strengthening its relationship with Malta. AWS already serves several clients in Malta.

The company spoke about its programmes in support of start-ups and digital skills as areas that could be of greater benefit to Malta. Amazon’s representatives also highlighted how Malta’s 2050 vision aligns with the long-term AWS strategy and how a sound regulatory environment can serve to attract and grow investment.