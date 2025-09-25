WATCH | Promo video for national protest against government’s planning bills released

A new promo video has just been released ahead of the national protest Ġustizzja għal Artna: Irtirawhom Issa!, taking place on Saturday 4 October at 10am.

The protest will be starting from the Law Courts in Valletta.

The video released on Thursday, featuring actor Michela Farrugia, briefly captures what is at stake if the proposed planning laws come into effect: “the loss of Malta’s precious landscapes, cultural heritage, and open spaces. Through its powerful message, it reminds us that despite the ongoing pressures, Malta still holds places worth protecting and fighting for.”

The campaign “Ġustizzja għal Artna” calls on the public to come together in solidarity, to raise their voices, and to demand that these destructive laws be withdrawn.

“It is a message of both urgency and hope: that collective action can make a difference, and that our natural and cultural heritage should be safeguarded for future generations,” the NGOs’ statement read. “We invite all citizens who care about Malta’s future to join us on Saturday 4th October in Valletta and stand for justice for our land.”

The campaign comes as the Government plans to introduce two planning bills that environmentalists have strongly opposed. Bill 143 would hand powers to the Planning Authority, effectively undermining local plans and paving the way for development across the country.

Bill 144, presented as a reform of the appeals process, would make it harder for citizens to challenge decisions, creating new obstacles and taking away the Court’s ability to revoke permits.

The NGOs stressed that the only reason these bills were halted was because of the reaction of organisations, communities, and individuals. Public anger had forced the Government to pause its passage, but campaigners warned that the danger remains and that the coming months must see stronger resistance.

The groups dismissed the current consultation process, which closed on 7 September, as nothing more than a smokescreen designed to weaken opposition. Alongside the bills, the Government has also published three draft legal notices that would grant an amnesty for planning and environmental illegalities, regardless of their size or location.

Campaigners argued that such measures reveal the true intent behind the reforms, which they said serve only the interests of developers.

The campaign is supported by BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Front Żgħażagħ għall-Ambjent, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, the Ramblers Association and Wirt Għawdex. MaltaToday is also endorsing the campaign.

The campaign calls for the complete withdrawal of the proposals and for a fresh approach that involves genuine consultation. The coalition argued that reforms should protect communities rather than strip away safeguards and insisted on changes that would suspend works on developments under appeal.

They also urged the publication of a White Paper to begin a serious national debate on how Malta’s planning system can be reformed.

More information can be found on www.gustizzjartna.org, and interested groups can reach the organisers on [email protected].