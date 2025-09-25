US and British agencies paid over €92,000 to promote Mediterrane Film Festival

The Malta Film Commission paid two public relations agencies a total of €92,478 for communication services tied to the Mediterrane Film Festival, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici told Parliament.

Answering a question from shadow culture minister Julie Zahra, Bonnici said the Margaret London agency was paid £37,270 (€42,725.77) while US-based PR Dept received €49,764.

He said both agencies are well known in the film industry and were hired to run extensive PR and communications campaigns, including talent engagement and outreach with industry partners.

Earlier this year it was revealed ending on the film festival cost €5 million in tax-payer funds. According to the report, special guests like Russel Crowe were flown to Malta in private jets, while American TV crews and journalists were flown in business class seats. All were accommodated in five-star resorts.

The festival has been mired in controversy since its inception, and despite earlier economic assessments that the Mediterrane Film Festival in 2024 cost €3.7 million, commission representatives told the Times the sum has been revised to €5 million.

A National Audit Office report in November 2024 had revealed the Malta Film Commission’s organisation of large events lacks transparency but initiatives to boost film production have yielded positive outcomes. In reaction, the commission said it had already implemented measures to address shortcomings.