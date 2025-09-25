Clyde Caruana questions metro’s viability after Abela resurrects idea in Sunday interview

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has questioned the viability of a metro in Malta, warning it would cost billions and require a radical cultural shift.

“Mass transport will require significant investment of billions of euro,” Caruana warned. “For such an investment to make sense, people will have to leave their cars at home. You can’t invest too much money if only 50,000 – 60,000 people will use it.”

The finance minister was interviewed on Karl Bonaci’s show when he compared statements on the metro to “silly season” talk in the runup towards the general election.

His statement comes after last Sunday Prime Minister Robert Abela resurrected talks on a metro, where he said that government and ARUP Group will be holding technical talks on the project.

ARUP Group is the same company that was commissioned to conduct a study on a possible metro network. The findings of the study were revealed in 2021, but mentions of the project have since fizzled out.

Caruana said the project would require masses of people to use it, or else it would not be feasible, and tickets prices would be too expensive.

“If someone wants to convince me, they will have to explain to me how they will get people to stop using their cars,” he said.

The minister also pointed towards the inconvenience such a massive project would cause to residents, as it would require country-wide construction work.

“How can we have a tram when cars can barely pass through several village streets? Will the tram pass over people’s homes?” he asked. “Either we won’t manage to connect all the localities, or it will end up a tragedy for our architecture, with people revolting as entire roads are dug up and parking spaces wiped out. There’s already uproar when a single road is repaired, let alone with a project of this scale.”

Caruana also questioned how metro passengers would be arriving to their final destination.

“Are we used to walking or will there be a car waiting for you outside the station to take you somewhere else?” he told the presenter. “You can have the most beautiful dream in the world but at the end of the day, you have to ask yourself whether it is financially feasible. It’s like when you want to buy a nice car – it sounds great but can you afford the insurance and maintenance fees, and will you buy it just to say you own it but then not use it?”

Mass transport was on everyone’s political agenda this week, with Opposition leader Alex Borg proposing a tram instead of a metro, saying it would be cheaper and have a less impact on infrastructure.