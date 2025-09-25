Smoking ban legal notice for Golden Bay, Ramla l-Ħamra is published

A ban on smoking at two of Malta’s most popular beaches will take effect from 1 January 2026 after a legal notice was published.

The ban on smoking will apply at Golden Bay (il-Bajja tal-Mixquqa) in Malta and Ramla l-Ħamra in Gozo, as per Smoking Control on Beaches Regulations, 2025 published on 23 September 2025.

“This measure is part of a pilot project aimed at ensuring cleaner air, safer public spaces, and a healthier coastal environment. Smokers may still smoke within the designated smoking areas, ensuring that the rights of all visitors are respected,” said Kevin Mercieca, CEO at the Environment and Resources Authority.

The Smoking Control on Beaches Regulations includes maps of the two beaches, showing the areas designated as no-smoking zones. Smoking areas will be clearly marked and identified on the sites.

The move also reinforces a nationwide ban, introduced 20 years ago, on smoking on all public transport, within all indoor public places and workplaces, schoolyards, playgrounds, and public gardens with play equipment for children.

The Superintendence of Public Health explained that the initiative reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to protect people from passive smoke.

“As part of our comprehensive tobacco strategy, the introduction of a smoking ban at Golden Bay and Ramla l-Ħamra is a significant step towards improving public health. This measure will substantially reduce exposure to harmful second-hand smoke, which is known to cause respiratory issues, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and other serious health conditions,” Public Health superintendent Charmaine Gauci said. “This initiative is a crucial part of our commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles and preventing tobacco and other product-related illnesses, ultimately contributing to a healthier future for everyone.”

The initiative is a result of the joint collaboration among the Environment Resources Authority, the Ministry for Health and Active Ageing, the Malta Tourism Authority, the Local Enforcement System Agency, and the Executive Police.

Smoking areas will be well-equipped with litter bins and will be routinely cleaned and managed. Any person contravening the ban shall be guilty of an offence and, on conviction, be liable to a fine of €150.

The ban will also prevent cigarette butts, lighters, and other tobacco-related litter from polluting the sand, coastal crevices, and surrounding sea. Cigarette butts are among the most common forms of litter and contain plastic classified as single-use plastic (SUP) under EU regulations. These plastics can persist in the environment for years, leaching harmful chemicals and microplastics into marine ecosystems.

“Today, we are proud to take the next step towards healthier and cleaner public spaces,” Mercieca said.

With this move, Malta now joins countries such as France, the UK, Sweden, and Finland in adopting outdoor smoking restrictions on beaches and in parks.