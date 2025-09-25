More than 61,000 students returned to school this week

More than 61,000 students have returned to classrooms across Malta and Gozo as the new academic year began this week.

On Monday 22 September, 8,574 educators reported to state schools.

The following day, 28,873 students from Year 1 of primary school through Year 11 of secondary school began their studies. Another 5,906 kindergarten pupils are set to start on 29 September, bringing the total number of students in state schools to 34,779.

These students join 17,238 peers in church schools and 9,206 in independent schools, making for a total of 61,223 students nationwide up to secondary level. Alongside state school educators, 2,913 teachers in church schools and 1,497 in independent schools are beginning the year, for a combined total of 12,984 educators across Malta and Gozo.

Education Minister Clifton Grima said preparations for the school year began as soon as the previous one ended.

“Intensive work was carried out to ensure that everything necessary – whether academic, infrastructural, or administrative – was in place for the start of another academic year,” Grima said.

On Tuesday morning, Grima toured several schools to greet students and wish them well for the year ahead, having met educators the previous day.

“I welcome you to a new scholastic year – a year during which you will not only reunite with your friends and teachers but also enjoy learning and continue on your life’s journey, ensuring your full personal development. I sincerely wish you all a successful year,” he said.

The ministry said preparations over the summer ranged from administrative planning to infrastructure and digital projects, including the distribution of laptops to Year 7 students. State schools also recruited 245 new professionals ahead of the new term.

Around half a million euro were invested in 160 maintenance projects across schools nationwide, carried out by ministry workers, it said. Major works under the EDU Infrastructure Programme included the full renovation of the Adrian Borg and Oliver Friggieri primary schools in Birkirkara, as well as projects at schools in Mrieħel, Gżira, San Ġwann, and the ALP centre.

Grima said significant efforts were made to ensure every state school class is fully staffed across all subjects.

“This work was not limited to infrastructure but also focused on digital and technological improvements to continually enhance the educational experience,” he said.

He also thanked educators and administrative staff for their dedication and commitment.

“Our ultimate goal is to give students every opportunity to achieve their individual aspirations,” Grima said.