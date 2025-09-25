Protect Gaza flotilla and push for sanctions against Israel, NGOs tell government

Activists have called on Malta to take urgent action to protect the Global Sumud Flotilla and impose sanctions on Israel after what they described as a violent attack on the humanitarian convoy in international waters.

The flotilla, made up of more than 50 boats carrying activists, journalists, doctors, lawyers, artists and clergy from over 45 countries, was reportedly bombed at least 14 times late on 23 September near Crete. According to organisers, the boats were hit with sound bombs and explosive flares, sprayed with chemical substances and subjected to radio signal jamming, preventing those on board from calling for help.

The Freedom Flotilla is carrying baby formula, medicine and food in an attempt to break the blockade on Gaza. Activists say the mission is a response to what they describe as Israel’s “politics of death,” which they claim treats Palestinian lives as “disposable.”

Organisers accused Israel of trying to manufacture consent for further attacks by labelling flotilla participants as terrorists shortly before the reported strike. They called the bombing a “crime against humanity” and a form of psychological warfare aimed at preventing the delivery of aid.

Moviment Graffitti, The Lebanese Advocates, Speak UP! Malta and Rainbow Warriors issued a joint statement urging Malta to take immediate steps, including: Providing protection for flotilla members so they can complete their mission; publicly condemning the attack; imposing a total arms embargo and comprehensive sanctions on Israel.

The groups also criticised Malta’s constitutional neutrality, arguing that the country has compromised its stance since joining the European Union in 2004. They cited the example of the Maltese-flagged oil tanker Seasalvia, reportedly transporting 30,000 tonnes of jet fuel to Haifa, Israel, for use by the Israeli Air Force.

“Malta has a moral and legal duty to act now against the state of Israel and its escalating crimes against humanity,” the statement read. “Recognising the state of Palestine means very little if Malta does not act accordingly.”