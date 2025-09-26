Robert Abela says Crimea's return to Ukraine 'non-negotiable'

Updated at 1:24pm with PN statement

Malta has called for the “rightful reintegration” of Crimea as part of Ukraine, urging Russia to reverse its illegal occupation of the peninsula, as well as other seized territories.

Prime Minister Robert Abela was addressing the UN’s Fifth Summit of the Crimea Platform when he spoke of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and its illegitimate occupation of Ukrainian territories, adding that Crimea’s reintegration into Ukraine is “non-negotiable.”

Abela’s statement marks a noticeable shift in his tone on the war in Ukraine. Just last March Abela stated that Ukraine cannot end its war without compromises.

Days later he said that, “Ukraine cannot win this war.”

The change in stance towards Ukraine’s chances seems to mirror that of US President Donald Trump, who, after warning that the war cannot end without Ukraine giving up some territory, has now stated that Ukraine can win back all of its territories.

In his address, Abela stated that Russia continues to assert its illegitimate occupation of Crimea and Sevastopol 11 years after its forced annexation, which he described as a direct violation of the UN Charter.

He stressed that the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity is not only essential for Ukraine but is also a crucial step toward establishing a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

The Prime Minister expressed solidarity with Ukrainian residents enduring Russian occupation in Crimea, and condemned Moscow’s systematic attempts to erase Ukraine’s national identity.

Abela noted that actions such as the forced imposition of Russian citizenship, military suppression, and intimidation are aimed at permanently altering the cultural and demographic fabric of Crimea and other occupied territories.

He also drew attention to the unlawful deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children from Crimea, stating that these actions amount to deliberate efforts to change the identity and citizenship of minors.

Speaking in Malta’s capacity as the current Presidency of the Council of Europe, the Prime Minister pledged that Malta would continue to advocate for the immediate and safe return of all forcibly displaced Ukrainian children to their homeland, including those taken from Crimea.

Concluding his intervention, Prime Minister Abela stressed that the rightful reintegration of the Crimean Peninsula as part of Ukraine is non-negotiable. He urged the Russian Federation to immediately reverse its illegal occupation of Crimea along with the territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia.

PN slam another Abela "u-turn"

In a statement on Friday, the Nationalist Party said that it is shocked by Abela's change of heart, adding that it shows "how lacking in credibility the Prime Minister is, as he continues to make U-turns on such sensitive matters."

The PN further slammed government for attacking the opposition for consistently supporting Ukraine.

"This is yet another case of a Prime Minister who shifts with every wind, attempting to portray himself as a statesman when his actions have only revealed a lack of direction and seriousness."