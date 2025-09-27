PN shadow cabinet still a work in progress

Internal talks on the Nationalist Party’s shadow cabinet appear to have hit a snag as no announcement has yet been issued early Saturday evening.

After Nationalist MPs were seen entering the party’s headquarters throughout Saturday, an announcement on the new shadow cabinet was expected earlier on today.

Nationalist MP Adrian Delia was seen walking out of the PN headquarters at around 11:20am on Saturday.

The Nationalist Party is set to announce new roles to its shadow cabinet later on, MaltaToday is informed.

The reshuffling of roles follows Alex Borg’s election as new PN and Opposition leader.

Borg has already stated, when interviewed on XTRA, that he is set to introduce new roles, including a spokesperson for solitude. He had also promised new radical changes to the shadow cabinet.

The new leader has already announced new internal roles for the party, and who will occupy them. Lawyer and philanthropist Sabine Agius Cabourdin was named as the PN's first CEO, as Simon Vella Gregory will take on the role of the party's campaign manager.

Munxar Mayor Damien Spiteri is Borg’s chief of staff, while Simon Mizzi is the chairman of his leadership delivery office.

Adrian Delia, who ran against Borg and lost, has ruled out contesting another internal election for the post of deputy leader. There is no current vacancy since Alex Perici Calascione appears to be staying put.

However, Borg has promised to put forward a proposal to change the statute so that a second deputy leader role is created with responsibility for parliamentary affairs.