Longer family leave crucial to addressing declining birth rate, women’s lobby says

Expanding family leave and increasing financial support for parents are essential to reversing Malta’s declining birth rate and strengthening the economy, the Malta Women’s Lobby said on Saturday.

Malta has the lowest fertility rate in Europe at 1.06, according to Eurostat. At current levels, the country’s Maltese population could shrink by half within 50 years.

The lobby said international evidence shows that countries with well-paid maternity, paternity and parental leave, combined with gender equality policies, record both higher female employment and stronger fertility rates. Such measures are linked to sustainable economic growth and greater labour force participation.

A 2024 study by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) found that work-life balance and financial strain were among the main factors influencing family planning.

The NCPE’s nationwide survey of people aged 18 to 39 reported that 71% want longer paid maternity leave, 72% want longer paid paternity leave and 89% consider current parental leave compensation inadequate. Respondents also cited financial pressures and time constraints as key barriers to having more children.

“These findings show that Maltese families want and need more support,” the lobby said in a statement. “Investing in family leave is an investment in Malta’s future.”

The group urged policymakers to adopt a national strategy on family support, including reforms to parental leave and targeted measures to ease the financial pressures on young couples.

“Well-paid family-friendly policies are not about burdening businesses,” the lobby said. “They are about safeguarding Malta’s future by ensuring families are supported to thrive.”

It also disagreed with a statement by the Malta Chamber who disagreed with expanding family leave.

“The Chamber’s claim that improved family leaves are “unsound measures” means they are simply ignoring reliable evidence showing the opposite: countries with generous, well-paid maternity, paternity and parental leave measures, and better gender equality policies, enjoy both high female employment and higher fertility rates. Far from being a burden, family-friendly measures are a proven driver of sustainable economic growth and labour force participation,” it said.