Borg calls for protection of children in war zones at UN meeting

Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg has stressed Malta's commitment to protecting children caught in conflict during high-level meetings at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

"Children must never be used as instruments of war," Borg declared during his address at a meeting focused on returning Ukrainian children who have been illegally taken by Russia.

The protection of children in war zones featured prominently in Malta's agenda during the 80th UN General Assembly. Borg took part in the High-Level Meeting on Restoring Childhood and Humanity, which was co-chaired by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meeting aimed to strengthen efforts for the safe return of Ukrainian children who have been forcibly moved by Russian forces.

Speaking at the event, Borg emphasised that "the best interests of the child must guide all actions." He added that it was essential to ensure those responsible are held accountable and to place the return of these children at the heart of pursuing lasting peace.

Malta, he said, would continue supporting Ukraine so that every child could be reunited with their family and live with dignity and security.

The Deputy Prime Minister also joined a UN Security Council discussion on Russia's aggression against Ukraine, where he firmly restated Malta's position that borders must never be changed by force and that peace must be based on international law.

At another high-level event addressing humanitarian crises in the Middle East, Borg highlighted Malta's deep concern over the devastating situation in Gaza, Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon.

He supported the UN Secretary General's call for an immediate ceasefire and full humanitarian access, noting that over 5,000 children in Gaza have been diagnosed with malnutrition. "Hunger must never be met with bullets," he declared.

Borg commented that during these meetings, Malta continued building on its international commitments, including its current presidency of the Council of Europe.

The country also co-organised several initiatives, many focusing on protecting children in armed conflict - a theme he described as "very close to our hearts."

The Deputy Prime Minister also attended the EU-CELAC meeting and OSCE Ministerial Troika meeting, along with several bilateral talks.

During a meeting with between Malta and Andorra, Borg joined Foreign Minister Imma Tor Faus in signing a new working holiday visa agreement to expand youth exchanges between the two countries.

In New York, Borg also participated in a transatlantic dinner hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, reaffirming Malta's commitment to strengthening relations across the Atlantic and advancing shared values.