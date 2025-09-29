Momentum calls for pension reform to recognise contributions from age 16

Partit Momentum has urged the government to reform Malta’s pension system, arguing that current rules unfairly penalise young workers who start their careers before turning 18.

Under the Social Security Act, pension contributions are only officially counted from the week a person turns 18. This means that while many young people begin working and paying social security contributions at 16 or 17, those early years are not recognised when calculating future pensions.

Matthew Agius, an executive member of the party, described the situation as “a clear form of age discrimination”.

“Young people who start working at 16 or 17 contribute to the economy, pay taxes, and fulfil all their obligations like any other workers, yet their pension contribution clock doesn’t start ticking until they’re 18. That’s two full years of hard work that simply vanish from their future pension entitlement.”

Momentum argued that the injustice is amplified by the rising retirement age, currently set at 65. “It is deeply unfair that young people are expected to work longer into their lives, yet the system denies them recognition for the work they do at the very start of their careers,” Agius said.

The group is proposing that contributions made between the ages of 16 and 18 should be factored into pension entitlements for all gainfully employed individuals. They said the reform would ensure fairness across generations and better reflect the contribution of Malta’s young workforce.

Momentum also called for the inclusion of this measure in the upcoming national budget and proposed a constitutional amendment to entrench non-discrimination on the basis of age.