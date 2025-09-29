WATCH | Borg on shadow cabinet delay: ‘No issues, I wanted the right people on the job’

Opposition leader Alex Borg played down suggestions certain MPs did not agree with his choice for their portfolio, leading to delays on Saturday.

“I wanted, as I had promised during my leadership campaign, to form a shadow cabinet for an alternative government. Therefore, the portfolios assigned had to be for the right people, and every portfolio assigned to MPs helps them excel at what they do,” he told MaltaToday outside parliament on Monday.

The announcement on Sunday afternoon came more than a day after Borg started consulting MPs about his choices.

Party insiders told MaltaToday the appointment of Adrian Delia to finances instead of Graham Bencini and the discontent this caused was partly the reason for the delay. Earlier, Borg’s aides had told MaltaToday that they had expected a smoother ride with the appointment of spokespersons.

But questioned on Monday, the freshly-elected Nationalist leader played down suggestions this was the case, saying he wanted to ensure everyone understood his role.

“There were MPs who I discussed with for 15 minutes, others I spent an hour and a half,” he said.

He also said he wasn’t forced to carry out the reshuffle, and given the short period left until the general election, could have stayed with the way it was.

The PN leader said he wasn’t bound by anytime frames or timelines, and his top priority was that of ensuring he had the right people with the right portfolios.

Borg’s reshuffle saw surprising changes, as well as MPs returning to their former portfolios.

His opponent in the leadership race Adrian Delia was handed the high-profile finance portfolio, his predecessor Bernard Grech was handed the infrastructure portfolio, and his district rival Chris Said was handed the Gozo portfolio.

A significant decision was to clip Karol Aquilina’s wings by removing him from the justice portfolio and replacing him with Joe Giglio, who gets a boost. Aquilina will now shadow public administration.

Medical doctor Stephen Spiteri was handed back the health portfolio instead of Delia, while veterans Mario de Marco, Carm Mifsud Bonnici and Beppe Fenech Adami retained their previous portfolios. However, Mifsud Bonnici was also given the additional portfolio of protecting national identity.

