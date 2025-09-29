Ġustizzja għal Artna campaigners: Planning Authority a symbol of rotten system

Organisations within the Ġustizzja għal Artna campaign held a press conference outside the Planning Authority to outline the urgent demands of this Saturday’s national protest.

The location was chosen not only because the PA “is symbolic of the current rotten planning system,” but also because the proposed “reform” would grant it “unchecked and arbitrary powers, placing it above all other institutions”, the organisers said.

The organisations explained how the two bills and three legal notices put forward by government would dismantle nearly all existing planning safeguards.

“Bill 143 would give the PA the power to amend the Local Plan by, for example, removing areas from the ODZ or altering building heights, even in sensitive areas such as UCAs. This would unleash a flood of applications from developers seeking to open up new land for construction or intensify development for personal gain. The bill also grants further arbitrary powers to the PA and the Minister, such as issuing policies without public consultation, superseding all other regulations, and even reviving expired permits,” they said.

“Bill 144 would make it significantly harder to appeal PA decisions by restricting the grounds for appeal, threatening appellants with a €5,000 fine, and giving the Tribunal arbitrary powers to alter approved plans. Alarmingly, the Court itself would be stripped of its power to revoke irregularly-issued permits.”

They also argued the three legal notices published as part of this reform package would regularise all forms of illegal development, with no restrictions on type, location, or size.

“It is clear that these laws are nothing less than a developer’s wish list. They would lead to profound social injustices, a sharp decline in quality of life, and widespread environmental destruction. They would allow greed to undermine both our present and our children’s future,” they said.

Organisers want government to withdraw the draft bill, a measure suspending works on developments approved by the Planning Authority while an appeal is ongoing, through an amendment to existing law; and the publication of a White Paper to launch a “genuine consultation on the broader planning reforms Malta truly needs.”

“We firmly believe, because past experience has shown us time and again, that the people have the power to stop this assault on our country’s wellbeing and democracy,” the said.

On Saturday 4 October, the public will have the opportunity to join the national protest: Ġustizzja għal Artna: Irtirawhom Issa! starting at 10am from the Law Courts.

Groups across Malta and Gozo, both formal and informal, are also invited to join by emailing [email protected]. Over 45 groups have already endorsed the protest. MaltaToday is among those endorsing the protest.