Justice minister hints Magistrate Gabriella Vella shouldn't be made judge due to 'controversy'

Justice Minister Jonathan Attard is the target of criticism after comments he made hinting that Magistrate Gabriella Vella shouldn’t be chosen as a judge.

Attard was giving a comment to ONE News after Vella submitted her name for consideration to be promoted. The minister told the PL media that the Judicial Appointments Committee, “must ensure that the process is not mired in controversy, and to ensure this it must avoid appointing people that were or still are at the centre of controversies.”

In 2024, after it emerged that Vella’s magisterial inquiry into the fraudulent Vitals deal recommended charges against Joseph Muscat, Attard stood beside Prime Minister Robert Abela as the latter attacked the inquiry and Vella, labelling her as part of an “establishment.”

Government’s attack on the judiciary was condemned by several NGOs after Vella was specifically targeted by accusations of “political terrorism.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the Nationalist Party called Attard’s comment "disgraceful."

The PN condemned his comments, saying that they “do nothing to serve the judiciary or the justice sector, and in fact undermine the work of Malta’s judges and magistrates.”

The opposition further stated that by making those comments, Attard is undermining the integrity of the Judicial Appointments Committee.

“Such comments should not be made by anyone, least of all by the Minister responsible for justice in our country.”

Similarly, NGO Repubblika said that what Attard described as “controversy” was in fact “an attack by the PL on a magistrate whose duty led her to an uncomfortable truth.”