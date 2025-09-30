WATCH | Three Tunisian vessels reported after being caught fishing for lampuki on Maltese lines

A formal letter has been written to the European Commission by PN MEP Peter Agius after several videos showed Tunisian vessels catching fish from Maltese lampuki lines.

“We cannot continue like this. We are risking a tragedy. We are throwing away and being robbed of Maltese culture,” Agius wrote in a Facebook post.

Agius said Maltese fishers set up the nets, tie palm trees to them, and anchor them with stones, only to later find Tunisian fishers taking over the catch.

According to Agius, three Tunisian vessels were reported to the Maltese Fisheries authorities and asked that the case be raised at the General Fisheries Commission for the Mediterranean (GFCM).

The PN MP also called for the European ferry Ocean Sentinel to patrol the sea to deter Tunisian vessels.

His post follows recent action by Labour MEP Thomas Bajada, who in August called on the European Commission to act over illegal lampuki fishing by Tunisian and Italian vessels.

Bajada said that footage on TikTok showed lampuki being caught and sold outside the permitted fishing season, which only opens on 15 August and runs until 31 December.

In his letter to Fisheries Commissioner Costas Kadis, Bajada said that Maltese small-scale fishers had complied with the rules and had not deployed Fish Aggregating Devices before the opening date.

Meanwhile, the government has been handing out palm fronds free of charge to fishers, with more than 3,000 given out ahead of the season.

“This situation raises serious questions of enforcement and fairness,” Bajada told the commissioner, calling for urgent investigations by the European Fisheries Control Agency and national authorities.

This is not the first time lampuki fishing has led to concerns being raised in European fora. In 2019 MaltaToday had reported how Tunisian fishers were plundering Gozitan fishing grounds. The situation has escalated to Maltese fishers reporting being threatened by the Tunisians wielding machetes and Molotov cocktails.

Videos shared at the time showed Gozitan fishers chasing Tunisian boats suspected of stealing their catch, while in another clip, the Italian coast guard was seen firing warning shots at a Tunisian vessel.

