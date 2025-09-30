Malta to host World Travel, Tourism Council Global Summit in 2026

Valletta has been revealed as the next city to host the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) in 2026.

“It is an unparalleled opportunity to showcase the cultural heritage, innovation, and hospitality of our destination, empowering local players to explore collaborations with leading international brands,” Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Ian Borg said.

He also said this will position Malta at the forefront of discussions on sustainability, community engagement, and resilience in international tourism development.

Over three days, the Summit will unite influential figures from the public and private sectors to forge partnerships, drive sustainable investment, and reaffirm the essential role of travel and tourism in the global economy.

The WTTC Global Summit is recognised as the leading gathering of global tourism leaders, including ministers, key industry players, destination management organisations and international media.

Hosted by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism and the Malta Tourism Authority, this flagship event will be the largest tourism summit ever held in the Maltese Islands.

This year, WTTC is forecasting that Malta’s travel and tourism will contribute €3.6 billion to the economy, 43.5% above 2019 levels. The sector is also projected to support one in five jobs in the country this year, growing 18% over 2019.

“We are thrilled to bring the WTTC Global Summit to Valletta, one of Europe’s most beautiful capitals. Malta will provide an extraordinary setting as leaders from around the world come together to shape the future of Travel and Tourism. This industry provides a backbone to Malta’s economy,” WTTC Interim Chief Executive Officer Gloria Guevara said.