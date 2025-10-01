Noise reports to the police peaked during summer months in 2024, data shows

Noise reports to the police rose sharply during the summer months of 2024, according to figures tabled in Parliament.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri tabled the data in response to a parliamentary question from Opposition MP Graziella Galea, showing a total of 30 reports in January climbing steadily to a peak of 54 in August.

The records show that May also saw a high number of cases, with 51 complaints, while September recorded 47.

The quieter months included December, with the lowest figure of the year at 20 complaints, followed by January with 30.

Throughout the year, police received more than 470 reports of excessive noise. The figures highlight a seasonal trend, with summer months consistently registering higher volumes of complaints compared with winter.