NCPE calls for holistic plan to address Malta’s low fertility rate

The National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) has called for an urgent and holistic national plan to respond to the country’s low fertility rate.

“Financial support is important, but on its own it will not be enough,” the NCPE said. “We must also address the wider issues that make it so hard for women and men to have the children they wish to have.”

Malta has the lowest fertility rate in Europe at 1.06, according to Eurostat. At current levels, the country’s Maltese population could shrink by half within 50 years.

A recent NCPE study found that one of the main barriers for families is the difficulty of balancing work and home life. The study shows that both women and men would like to have more children, but many are unhappy with the short length and low pay of current family leave policies.

Parents also said they need longer and better-paid maternity, paternity and parental leave, as well as specific leave when children are sick.

The study put forward several recommendations, including extending maternity leave to six months on full pay, increasing paternity leave to four weeks, and expanding paid parental leave to six months, shared equally between parents.

It also called for more flexible working conditions, stronger family-related services and support systems up until children reach school age, and a cultural change where both men and women share care responsibilities equally.

The NCPE warned that Malta’s low fertility rate will have serious social and economic effects if left unchecked. It stressed that only a coordinated national action plan, with clear goals, practical measures across different areas, and the right resources, can address this crisis.

The commission added that such a plan must involve active participation from all stakeholders, including ministries and social partners.