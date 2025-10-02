Motorsports federation, target shooters want withdrawal of constitutional amendment protecting environment

Sports groups have warned that a constitutional amendment to protect the environment risks harming legitimate hobbies and activities, calling for the proposal to be withdrawn.

“Fundamental changes to the Constitution, particularly those that risk restricting citizens’ rights and freedoms, demand open dialogue, not unilateral political action,” FACTS said.

Federation of Arms Collectors and Target Shooters (FACTS) warned that the wording of the amendment is “excessively broad” and would allow any person, regardless of interest, to take legal action.

The group said this could expose legitimate sporting and recreational organisations to “frivolous or politically motivated litigation”.

The amendment, tabled by Opposition MP Darren Carabott, would give every person in Malta the constitutional right to live in a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

Environmental NGOs welcomed the proposal, with nine groups, including BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Friends of the Earth Malta, and Moviment Graffitti, issuing a joint statement in support.

They said the measure would allow people to challenge laws and policies that “destroy Malta and Gozo for the continued benefit of the few”.

The Federation for Hunting and Conservation (FKNK) has also spoken out, calling the proposal “draconian” and warning it could abolish traditions such as hunting, trapping, fireworks, and village feasts if deemed environmentally damaging.

Momentum has also backed the bill, arguing it would make environmental safeguards harder to reverse in future. Since the proposal involves amending the Constitution, it requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament.

Momentum called on Labour MPs to support it and urged the public to attend a protest against government planning reforms.

FACTS raised concern over the power of courts to impose interim measures, such as suspending activities or closing facilities, before evidence is tested. “Such a scenario would be unacceptable and would seriously undermine the legal certainty and stability required by sporting organisations, range operators, and athletes,” it said.

The group stressed that target shooting has long adhered to safety and environmental standards and invested in sustainable practices and called for explicit safeguards against abuse of litigation.

FACTS urged MPs to reconsider the amendment, add safeguards, and consult directly with the sports community.

The Malta Motorsport Federation (MMF) has also objected. It said that while it supports the principle of a clean environment, the draft law is written in “very wide terms” and could be used by people with “questionable intentions” to halt motorsport activities.

MMF said the possibility for courts to grant temporary measures would harm motorsports “for the benefit of a few people who look after baseless personal interests under the pretence that the environment is being affected.”

They called for the amendment to be withdrawn, warning that it could damage the sport and prevent drivers from practising in safe and controlled settings.

The Malta Football Association on Thursday raised concerns about the amendment, stating that "provisions granting unfettered discretion could be open to abuse, to the detriment of sporting activities. It called on the Members of the House of Representatives to ensure that no mechanism is enacted which may be applied in an abusive or disproportionate manner.

Labour Party says 'amendment is full of shortcomings'

The Labour Party has claimed that the Nationalist Party’s proposed constitutional amendment on the environment contains “serious shortcomings” and was presented in a rushed and amateur manner.

“This is symptomatic of the Nationalist Party, which has had five different leaders in the last twelve years. The Opposition is demonstrating that it makes declarations without checking the facts on the most fundamental topics in one area after another,” they said in a statement on Thursday.

The party said it was worrying that voluntary organisations, civil society and the Government had to step in to highlight the bill’s flaws, undermining the PN’s credibility. Labour argued that this showed the Opposition had not properly studied the consequences of its proposal.

“The fact that it had to be voluntary organisations and civil society, together with the Government, to explain the serious shortcomings in this bill, further undermines the credibility of the Opposition,” they said.