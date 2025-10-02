Kollettiv say planning reforms still favour developers, women's lobby wants withdrawal of bills

Resident groups across Malta have called on the public to attend a protest on Saturday against proposed amendments to controversial planning reform laws, warning that changes to Bill 144 remain heavily skewed in favour of developers.

"Our position is and will remain this: Bill 144 should be amended without robbing residents of existing rights, while Bill 143 should be revoked completely," the group said in a statement.

NGO Il-Kollettiv said after a month of intensive meetings with the government's committee on planning reforms, the first amendments to the laws are "far from satisfactory."

Bill 143 would hand powers to the Planning Authority, effectively undermining local plans and paving the way for development across the country. Bill 144, presented as a reform of the appeals process, would make it harder for citizens to challenge decisions, creating new obstacles and taking away the Court’s ability to revoke permits.

The group’s position is endorsed by resident groups from Żurrieq, Qrendi, Ħal Safi, Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Marsaxlokk, Marsascala, Swatar, Mellieħa, Sliema and Valletta.

The group said that although it has sought dialogue with the government from the outset, "it is clear that our good will is not reciprocated by the government".

"We also note that so far we have not received a written copy of the amendments," the statement added.

Il-Kollettiv encouraged all residents to attend Saturday's protest at 10am in front of the Law Courts, regardless of whether they belong to an association. On Saturday 4 October, the public will have the opportunity to join the national protest alongside a coalition of environment NGOs: Ġustizzja għal Artna: Irtirawhom Issa! starting at 10am from the Law Courts.

"This is because it's the residents who will suffer the direct consequences of these laws, the developers' last vindictive act after a series of applications were defeated in court," the group said.

"If the government wants to test popular anger before deciding between the money of a small elite of developers and the votes of thousands of us who have had enough of construction, then let's give it the answer it needs to hear."

Malta Women’s Lobby: Government should withdraw the controversial Planning Bill

The Malta Women’s Lobby said it strongly opposes the government’s proposed planning legislation, which would hand unprecedented control to developers while punishing law-abiding citizens.

“We believe that any legislation that strips citizens of their right to seek justice and appeal unfair decisions is fundamentally unjust and harmful to society. These proposed reforms threaten not only our environment but also the very democratic safeguards and rule of law that protects us all,” it said. “If passed, these laws will silence the voices of citizens. Instead of fair and transparent processes, the government is proposing measures that punish individuals who raise legitimate concerns, exposing them to fines and court action.”

They said such reforms are designed to discourage civic participation and place ordinary, law-abiding people in an impossible position—unable to defend their communities against the interests of powerful developers.

“This is not merely an environmental issue. It is an issue of justice, equality, and human rights. When citizens cannot challenge the decisions of authorities, society becomes dangerously imbalanced in favour of the wealthy few. Women, in particular, often carry the greatest burden when liveable spaces, clean air, and safe environments are eroded—impacting families, children, and future generations,” the MWL said.