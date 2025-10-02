WATCH | In bid to outmanoeuvre Opposition, government launches Green Paper on environmental legislation

The government has published a Green Paper and opened a wide-ranging public consultation aimed at bolstering the country’s environmental legislation, while pledging to protect the rights, traditions and livelihoods of citizens.

The initiative was announced at a press conference by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard. Both ministers framed the consultation as a crucial step in balancing stronger environmental safeguards with social and economic considerations.

The move comes as Parliament is debating a Private Members’ Bill tabled by the Opposition, which seeks constitutional amendments to reinforce environmental rights. Given the significance of constitutional change, ministers argued that broad consultation is essential to gather public views and to carefully assess the potential impact of any proposals.

The announcement on Thursday by the government signals its unwilling to vote in favour of the Opposition’s proposed amendments.

The Green Paper notes that environmental protection is already recognised under Chapter 2 of the Constitution, but argues that further measures may be necessary to strengthen governance and ensure sustainability.

It sets out the legal and local context and poses a series of consultation questions for citizens, NGOs, businesses and experts to consider.

“We believe that wherever necessary, we should strengthen the laws that protect the environment, and that is what we will continue to do. But every change requires broad consultation involving society as a whole. That is why we are inviting everyone to participate in the consultation process. We want everyone’s opinion on the priorities for environmental protection, public participation and transparency, the actions and remedies, and the long-term vision,” Dalli said.

Concerns over Opposition amendment

During a press conference launching the initiative, Dalli argued that the Opposition’s proposal was drafted “without any consultation” and “creates uncertainty across multiple sectors.” She warned it could undermine traditional hobbies, cultural events, festas, sports associations, and other community activities.

Quoting reactions from legal experts and organisations, she said the amendment is badly written and poses threats without offering clarity. Former Chief Justice Joseph Zammit McKeon was cited as cautioning that the proposal risked opening a “Pandora’s box” of legal complexities.

The justice minister said that the amendment’s broad wording could allow individuals not directly affected by an issue to bring cases to court, clogging the judiciary with speculative or frivolous lawsuits. He stressed that interim measures sought through such cases could have far-reaching consequences for infrastructure, industry, energy, and tourism.

“The amendment introduces a right too vaguely, without procedural safeguards, and risks turning the judiciary into a political football ground,” Attard said. “It is not peace of mind to say that in other countries, like Portugal, such provisions were never used. What matters is the legal uncertainty this would create here.”

Government insists on proper process

Dalli said that a Labour government has “never shied away” from strengthening environmental rights, pointing to past legal reforms, including the establishment of the Environment and Planning Tribunal and the incorporation of environmental principles into the Constitution in 2018.

However, they insisted that constitutional amendments require maturity and responsibility, warning that “rushed” changes for political convenience would damage both governance and the economy.

“We want to listen to everyone and understand the implications before moving forward,” Dalli said.

Ministers do not rule out future constitutional amendment

When asked whether a constitutional amendment could eventually follow the consultation, ministers did not rule it out. But both stressed that any such step must be the result of broad consensus and legal robustness, not “short-term populism.”

The ministers also rejected suggestions that the government pressured NGOs into opposing the Opposition’s bill. “A question like that insults these groups,” Dalli replied.