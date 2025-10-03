Marsaskala set for €18 million makeover with new promenade and ferry link

Marsaskala is set to benefit from a major regeneration project, which includes the reconstruction of its promenade and the introduction of a Fast Ferry service to Valletta.

During a press conference, Transport Minister Chris Bonett announced that the government will invest €18 million to enhance Marsaskala’s infrastructure and attractions. The project includes the redevelopment of a 1.5km promenade connecting the parish church to the former Jerma hotel.

A key component of the project is a new ferry landing that will integrate Marsaskala and southern Malta into the Tallinja Bil-Baħar network through a Fast Ferry service providing direct trips to Valletta.

Bonett explained that the project will not only improve the aesthetic and functional aspects of the promenade but will also introduce alternative and sustainable transport options, including the Fast Ferry, circular buses, and a Park & Ride service.

“We are not just beautifying the area. We are creating a new way to experience and live this town,” he said.

The project will also address several long-standing infrastructure challenges, including repairs to slipways and quays, and will form an integral link in the Tallinja Bil-Baħar network to connect southern localities efficiently and reliably.

Marsaskala Mayor Mario Calleja welcomed the initiative, highlighting that the investment will restore the town’s beauty and popularity, which previously drew Maltese families to enjoy the promenade and the area’s natural charm.

A survey presented by Professor Vincent Marmarà showed strong community support, with more than seven out of ten residents expressing a willingness to use the Fast Ferry service once operational.

Work on the project is expected to begin soon and will be carried out in phases to minimise inconvenience to residents and businesses.