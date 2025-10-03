Full transparency crucial in evaluation of public land concessions, President tells Lands employees

President Myriam Spiteri Debono on Friday stressed the need for full transparency in the evaluation of public land concessions, following a recent report by the National Audit Office (NAO) on the Fortina case.

Speaking during a visit to employees of the Lands Authority at the Auberge de Bavière in Valletta, the President urged that decisions concerning State-owned land must be seen to serve the public interest.

“It is of utmost importance that evaluation processes are transparent, and that it is evident that weight is given to conditions which lead to decisions taken in the public’s best interest,” Spiteri Debono said.

Last month, the National Audit Office (NAO) flagged serious concerns over the 2019 deal which saw government push through a parliamentary resolution to remove conditions on public land acquired by the Fortina Group.

The probe was requested in 2021 by Arnold Cassola.

The NAO found that taxpayers were short-changed by €16 million after deceased judge Lino Farrugia Sacco, and OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri kept a land valuation report hidden.

She cautioned that a lack of openness in such cases could erode public trust in the management of Malta’s immovable heritage.

She thanked authority staff for their dedication and reminded them that public land and property must be used for the benefit of society as a whole. She said concessions should always seek to increase the common good and be guided by a social mission.

As an example, she pointed to government schemes allowing families to redeem ground rent on their homes and become freehold owners under favourable conditions. She noted that similar options exist for holiday residences, though on different terms, as priority is always given to the primary family home.

Spiteri Debono also highlighted the potential of State land to support cultural and sports organisations, helping them contribute more to community life. In addition, she said public property could play a role in sustaining key industries that underpin Malta’s economy.

Concluding her address, the President encouraged Lands Authority employees to take pride in their work and continue carrying out their responsibilities with loyalty, commitment, and dedication.