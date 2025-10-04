Police investigating hateful post claiming Indian men are eating stray cats and ducks

Gozo’s community police are investigating a racist post against Indian nationals aimed at stoking anger against Indians.

The post, which has since been deleted, was published by a fake profile and claimed that a group of Indian men hunt ducks in Marsalforn.

The fake profile further implied that the men are also eating stray cats, before calling on landlords to reject Indian tenants, describing them as “monsters.”

An image attached to the post showed four Indian men chatting on a bench.

One of the men who appeared in the photo is Pardeep Gill, who addressed the racist post with a post of his own, expressing his disappointment towards the way Indians are viewed.

Pardeep told MaltaToday that the racist post contains nothing but lies, explaining that such a post was very hurtful. “We just sit there and talk after dinner,” he stated.

“We felt very sad. Are we not free? Is it wrong to sit there?”

Many expressed solidarity with Pardeep, as they voiced their anger towards the baseless accusations and blatant racism.

Among the comments were Gozo SPCA, who reported the post to the Facebook group’s administrator.

“Animal cruelty should not be tolerated, but neither should racial hatred,” the organisation said.

Meanwhile, Community Police Officer John Grima told the Gozo SPCA that the community police is investigating further.