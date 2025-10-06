Fortina says €8.1 million payment for lifting of site restrictions was excessive

The Fortina Group has presented a detailed technical analysis to parliament claiming that the €8.1 million it paid to the government in 2019 to waive restrictive conditions on its Sliema property was significantly above fair value.

The company argues that under today’s valuation framework, the payment would have amounted to around €4.7 million, a difference of €3.4 million.

In a report compiled by Fortina’s advisers and submitted to the Parliamentary Committee, the company challenged the valuation methodologies used by the National Audit Office (NAO) and other parties. It said the methods adopted at the time relied on flawed assumptions and incorrect calculations that led to an artificially inflated figure.

A spokesperson for Fortina said the group, which has privately owned the seafront property since the 1960s, “paid over and above the fair value for the waiver of conditions”. The company said its review of the NAO report identified “numerous discrepancies” across the three valuations referenced in the audit, and that even after adjusting for conservative assumptions, the fair value of compensation in 2017 should have ranged between €3.5 million and €7.4 million.

The analysis highlights a series of what Fortina describes as material errors and methodological flaws. It argues that the valuations used 2019 price levels rather than 2017, the year in which the waiver application was made, resulting in an overstatement of up to €3.2 million.

It further claims that both the NAO and the auditor based deductions on an “airspace value” rather than the property’s actual in-use market value, a deviation from Lands Authority standards that overstated the compensation figure by millions.

Additional discrepancies include the omission of sales tax deductions and inconsistent net present value calculations, which, according to Fortina, inflated the estimated compensation by a further €6 million and €2 million respectively.

Fortina’s experts also criticised what they described as the NAO’s “maximisation approach”, focused on the highest possible development potential rather than fair market value. This, they said, undermined the reliability of the valuation as a measure of reasonable compensation.

The company contends that neither the auditor’s nor the NAO’s methodologies conform to the requirements of the Government Lands Act, and that the NAO report itself acknowledged possible deficiencies in its own valuation exercise.

To provide a benchmark, Fortina conducted a comparative analysis using the latest legislative framework introduced through Legal Notices 196 of 2024 and 75 of 2025, which regulate the revocation or waiver of conditions on government and ecclesiastical land.

Under this current system, Fortina’s technical advisers concluded that the government charge for the waiver would have been €4.7 million. This is €3.4 million less than what the company actually paid in 2019.

Fortina said the purpose of this comparison is not to suggest that today’s rules should have applied retroactively, but rather to illustrate how the original payment far exceeded what would now be considered fair value.

The company said it has asked the parliamentary committee to take these findings into account in any reassessment of compensation.

The Fortina Group, which has owned the site for around 60 years, acquired three adjoining plots between 1991 and 2000. These were subject to restrictive conditions that limited building height and use. The company said these restrictions had become outdated by 2017, prompting its decision to invest in a new hotel and mixed-use complex.

“Business requirements change over 25 or 30 years — conditions that made sense in 1996 became completely outdated by 2017,” the spokesperson said. “Concessions to change outdated conditions have been granted to numerous developments in Malta over the years, but nobody has paid anywhere close to the compensation paid by Fortina.”