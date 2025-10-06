Some children go to school hungry and face neglect, report warns

Some children in Malta are going to school hungry, spending long hours away from parental care, and relying on digital devices for companionship, according to a new report by the Blossom Project, which provides psychosocial support in 12 schools.

Compiled by lecturer and researcher Bernadine Satariano, the report says some children are attending breakfast clubs from as early as 7am and staying in after-school programmes until 5pm, often without adult supervision at home.

Some primary schoolchildren are managing their own morning routines, including waking themselves, preparing lunch, and attending school independently, sometimes arriving late or unprepared.

“Blossom’s psychosocial team is concerned about the deep abandonment some children face when parents are compelled to work long hours. They arrive at school hungry and are then expected to engage in cognitively demanding academic tasks without food,” Satariano said.

The report warns that chronic neglect can disrupt attachment formation, emotional regulation, and cognitive development, potentially leading to long-term psychosocial difficulties. Children increasingly rely on digital devices as their main companions, which, in the absence of meaningful parental mediation, can leave them vulnerable to online risks and unmet emotional needs.

“By Years 5 and 6, parents often assume children are old enough to fend for themselves, but they are still too young. Consequently, this leaves them vulnerable to online abuse and harm,” a Blossom Project therapist said.

Disruptive behaviour, family problems, friendship issues, and anxiety were identified as the most prevalent challenges driving children to seek counselling, the report notes.

Since its inception 10 years ago, Blossom, founded by President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca under The Malta Trust Foundation, has supported over 8,000 schoolchildren and is considered one of the foundation’s most impactful initiatives.

Coleiro Preca called on authorities to prioritise policies addressing these worrying situations, highlighting that counselling and specialised support in schools is a matter of children’s human rights, not charity. “Blossom stands as a blueprint for the future of school-based mental health support, and with everyone’s support, I hope we can continue to expand our services to secure our children’s future,” she said.

The report was presented at a half-day conference titled From Insight to Impact: Making Student Wellbeing a National Priority, ahead of World Mental Health Day. The event was attended by counsellors, mental health experts, and dignitaries including Lydia Abela, Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela, and Education Minister Clifton Grima.

Satariano emphasised the need for continued investment in parental training, research, and evidence-based interventions. “Failing to act now not only neglects their needs today but weakens the very foundation of tomorrow’s society,” she said.