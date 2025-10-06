Ex-ONE News head shocked by Abela's xenophobic statement, urges empathy towards foreigners

Former ONE News editor Sandro Mangion stated that he was shocked to hear Prime Minister Robert Abela invoke the fear of foreigners cancelling festas to justify his opposition to the PN’s constitutional proposal.

On Sunday, Abela referred to the government’s decision to oppose a PN bill that sought to introduce the right to a healthy and sustainable environment in the Constitution.

Here, he brought up the fictitious example of a foreigner living in Malta, who was bothered by the village festa and would seek constitutional redress to stop it on the grounds it breached his right to a healthy environment.

On Sunday, Mangion recounted a story where he was with a number of foreign friends in Malta who were listening to a nameless PN MP speaking about foreigners.