Ex-ONE News head shocked by Abela's xenophobic statement, urges empathy towards foreigners
Former head of ONE News, Sandro Mangion says that he was shocked that a 'socialist' Prime Minister would use xenophobia to oppose a PN bill, calling for Abela to be advised by socialists and democratic people instead of people on the right
Former ONE News editor Sandro Mangion stated that he was shocked to hear Prime Minister Robert Abela invoke the fear of foreigners cancelling festas to justify his opposition to the PN’s constitutional proposal.
On Sunday, Abela referred to the government’s decision to oppose a PN bill that sought to introduce the right to a healthy and sustainable environment in the Constitution.
Here, he brought up the fictitious example of a foreigner living in Malta, who was bothered by the village festa and would seek constitutional redress to stop it on the grounds it breached his right to a healthy environment.
On Sunday, Mangion recounted a story where he was with a number of foreign friends in Malta who were listening to a nameless PN MP speaking about foreigners.
Mangion said that the MP was negatively speaking about the fact that everyone who is legally in Malta has the right to medical services paid for by Maltese taxpayers.
This did not go down well with Mangion’s foreign friend, who noted that he in fact pays taxes as well.
Mangion says he was listening to a radio station belonging to a party on the right, and that the PN believes it can gain popularity by speaking this way about foreigners. “I explained to him that, on the contrary, the governing party is a socialist party on the left which respects all people, regardless of their nationality…”
“Today I just swallowed my words,” Mangion says.
Mangion stated that he couldn’t believe Abela tried to present foreign workers as “a threat to our traditions,” adding that Abela could’ve made his point without singling out foreigners.
The former head of ONE News stated that Abela should have socialist and democratic people advising him instead of people on the right.
“And a bit of empathy with a vulnerable section of society doesn’t do harm either.”