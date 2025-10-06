Lands Authority given two months to prepare valuation report on Fortina deal

The Lands Authority has been tasked with preparing a new report to determine the valuation of the removal of conditions on public land acquired by the Fortina Group in 2019.

The decision was made by parliament’s National Audit Office Accounts Committee on Monday. The committee was convened by Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg in September shortly after the National Audit Office (NAO) published its investigation into the Fortina deal.

The NAO found that the Fortina Group paid less than half the amount owed to have conditions imposed on several parcels of public land in its possession lifted. Fortina paid €8.1 million but a valuation report kept hidden by former Lands Authority chair Lino Farrugia Sacco, now deceased, put the valuation at more than double the amount paid.

Another person who knew about this report was Keith Schembri, former chief of staff at the Office of the Prime Minister, with the NAO probe revealing that the audit firm was instructed to invoice the OPM rather than the Lands Authority for its work.

Schembri told the NAO he could not recall what role he played in the Fortina deal.

On Monday, the committee was attended by Auditor General Charles Deguara and Lands Authority CEO, Robert Vella.

Borg, who chairs the committee, seemed to have taken issue with the fact that the NAO had only appointed one architect to determine the land’s proper valuation. The NAO’s office retorted, insisting that its investigations are different from that of the Lands Authority, and that it is this authority which is bound by such requirements.

The committee unanimously decided to give the Lands Authority two months to prepare its new report.