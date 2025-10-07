Bus usage reached record 7.5 million passenger trips in August

In August, during the peak tourist season, public bus trips hit a record high of 7,485,230. This is up from 6,783,357 in August 2024 and 5,564,932 in 2019.

This represents a significant increase of 10.5% from 2024, and a staggering 34.7% increase since August 2019.

In the meantime, the number of buses has increased from 465 in December 2020 to 508 in December 2024, an increase of 9.2%.

Official statistics provided to MaltaToday by the Transport Ministry show the number of buses had decreased from 465 in December 2020 to 415 in 2021 during the pandemic, rising back to 458 by December 2023.

This means buses have significantly increased by nearly 11% between the end of 2023 and 2024 but only by 9% since 2019.

Some buses that were added or are being added in 2025 are not yet included in the official figures.

Packed like sardines

Over the past few months, MaltaToday has received reports of intense cramming on routes between major urban areas frequented by both tourists and workers, as has been the case in recent years.

One major hotspot is the Kullegg bus stop in Msida, which has evolved into a kind of informal terminus where users coming from large towns like Birkirkara stop to catch a bus to Sliema or St Julian’s. or vice-versa

“One very rarely is left behind and if a bus is full, another one usually comes within a few minutes. But more often than not passengers are crammed like sardines. It is not a pleasant experience,” a regular bus user reported.

Moreover, some users have reported drivers constantly telling passengers to move back to make space for incoming passengers.

But faced with passengers who stubbornly refused to budge, some drivers resort to telling passengers to enter from the exit door in the middle of the bus after swiping their Tallinja card at the front.

“This often leads to passengers entering from the middle of the bus only to find no space to move… also because some passengers choose to stay precariously close to the exit door, sometimes making it difficult for others to exit,” another user told MaltaToday. This was confirmed by the author’s personal experience as a regular bus user.

Other passengers report scenes of anarchy at major bus stops where people literally shove their way to board first.

“It is impossible to queue at such stops. People try to position themselves as close as possible to where the bus halts. At times things can get ugly as people shove each other.”

Another problem reported by elderly passengers was that priority seats are often taken up by younger commuters.

“Once I showed my kartanzjan to the teenagers sitting on the priority seat and they still did not budge. In contrast, there are often passengers seated on regular seats, especially Indians, who willingly give up their seats out of respect.”

The over-crowding problem was also recently denounced by left-wing think tank Zminijietna-Voice of the Left.

“As things stand, many are facing difficulties to board public transport safely during peak hours. The vulnerable people are the ones, facing the burden from overcrowding".

The think tank called for a greater presence of Inspectors “to conduct controls with regards to overcrowding".

They also called for voice announcements on busesto “give guidance to commuters on how to make use of public transport the right and safe way". But passengers from less touristic localities report fewer problems with overcrowding. “The service is generally reliable, albeit not so frequent. The major hiccup is when occasionally a bus simply fails to materialise, and that means that if you have an appointment, you have no choice but to get a cab.”

Transport Ministry and MPT on overcrowding

This impression was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Transport Ministry. “From our observations we note that certain routes tend to experience a high demand during specific times of the day. These also tend to be very seasonal.”

The spokesperson explained that route and frequency updates take place to alleviate such occurrences. “For example, during the summer a number of routes, often characterised by higher tourist patronage, see their frequencies increase.”

This was also confirmed by passengers, who report that during the busiest periods full buses are often followed by less crowded buses serving the same routes within minutes.

MaltaToday also asked Malta Public Transport, the company operating the buses, about reports of passengers being asked to board from the middle door and whether this practice was allowed. The spokesperson did not directly address this query but explained the context.

As from 1 July 2025, Malta Public Transport has withdrawn all single-door buses from service and replaced them with 100 new buses equipped with two doors.

According to MPT, this upgrade is already making a noticeable difference to passenger flow. “Passengers are increasingly making use of the rear door to exit, which is helping to reduce crowding at the front of the bus compared with previous years.”

Furthermore, to further support passengers during peak travel times, the company said it is also deploying more employees to provide support at busy bus stops by assisting with boarding and providing guidance where needed.

“Malta Public Transport periodically also promotes positive passenger behaviour, with informational campaigns to encourage passengers to move further inside the bus and make better use of the available space, with the aim of providing a more comfortable and efficient journey for everyone.”

The company also explained that apart from the 100 new replacement buses, it invested in an additional 60 new buses between 2024 and 2025 and continues to invest in improving quality with another two electric buses put in service earlier this month.