Fortina welcomes parliamentary committee decision to draw up new valuation report

Fortina Group have welcomed the parliament’s National Audit Office Accounts Committee decision to task the Lands Authority with preparing a new report to determine the valuation of the removal of conditions on public land acquired by it in 2019.

“Fortina Group welcomes the parliamentary committee's unanimous vote, which vindicated its position that valuations carried out by the auditors and the National Audit Office on its Sliema property lacked legal standing,” a statement read. “These valuations are not merely technically invalid, they are fundamentally flawed. Not only, these valuations have inflicted immediate, measurable, and substantial reputational damage on the Group.”

The decision was made by parliament’s National Audit Office Accounts Committee on Monday. The committee was convened by Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg in September shortly after the National Audit Office (NAO) published its investigation into the Fortina deal.

Fortina said on Tuesday the €23 million valuation by the NAO cannot be used to determine compensation due by Fortina Group for the waiver of restrictive conditions on land it already owned.

"Equally significant was the admission by NAO representatives, that the NAO's own €21 million valuation also fails to comply with the mandatory provisions of the Government Lands Act," it said.

It said it is owed an explanation as to why the NAO commissioned valuations it knew had no legal validity.

“Fortina Group has remained silent since the NAO report was published on September 15, choosing restraint over speculation. We conducted a detailed technical analysis of the report's deficiencies before submitting our representations. The unanimous 5-0 vote of the parliamentary committee, now affirms our position that the valuations, which fuelled most public speculation are, in fact, ‘technically invalid’,” it said.

The Group also underlined that its own analysis demonstrated it had been materially disadvantaged, having already agreed to pay for the waiver of restrictive conditions at levels substantially in excess of fair market value based on 2017 prices.

“Fortina Group is reserving all its rights at law and will be making further pronouncements if and when necessary,” it said.