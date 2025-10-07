Graham Bencini distances himself from decision by national audit committee on Fortina case

Opposition MP Graham Bencini has distanced himself from a decision taken by the parliament’s national audit committee on the Fortina case.

He pointed out that the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), on which he sits, had nothing to do with the decision.

“It seems there is a misunderstanding. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had nothing to do with the request for a new evaluation for the Fortina exemption. In fact, when the opposition members on the PAC requested that this report be discussed, the Government members voted against us,” he said.

Last month, Labour MPs voted down a proposal by Opposition MPs to discuss the National Audit Office’s (NAO) findings on the 2019 deal which saw government push through a parliamentary resolution to remove conditions on public land acquired by the Fortina Group.

However, PL MPs Glenn Bedingfield and Alex Muscat insisted that it “makes no sense” to have two parliamentary committees discussing the same report at the same time.

In a statement, the Labour Party interpreted Graham Bencini’s statement as “internal division” inside the Nationalist Party.

“In other words, Graham Bencini, on behalf of the Nationalist MPs on the PAC, clarified that there is a “misunderstanding” and distanced himself from the other Nationalist MPs in the Parliamentary Audit Committee,” it said. “The more things change, the more the PN remains the same.”

The Lands Authority has been tasked with preparing a new report to determine the valuation of the removal of conditions on public land acquired by the Fortina Group in 2019.

The decision was made by parliament’s National Audit Office Accounts Committee on Monday. The committee was convened by Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg in September shortly after the National Audit Office (NAO) published its investigation into the Fortina deal.