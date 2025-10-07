NAO urges government to give Climate Action Authority sufficient resources

The National Audit Office (NAO) has called on government to equip the Climate Action Authority (CAA) with sufficient resources to better coordinate climate policy.

In a review of the country’s climate action, the NAO gave Malta an overall ClimateScanner score of 6.92 out of 10, as the office’s final recommendations urge government to improve resource allocation, policy implementation metrics, and finance tracking.

The CAA was established one year ago today. Among its responsibilities, the CAA aims to raise climate awareness among the public, implement legal frameworks through the transposition of EU legislation and directives, as well as report on Malta’s climate goal process.

The NAO encouraged the Environment Ministry and CAA to capitalise on the insights provided by the assessment to improve the governance, planning, implementation, and monitoring of climate action.

On the governance framework, which registered a score of 6.55 out of 10, the review noted that while institutional structures are solid, institutional accountability has room for improvement. The NAO recommends that Malta strengthen this accountability through increased parliamentary engagement.

The NAO stated that sufficient resources are essential for the CAA to more effectively coordinate and oversee climate policy, as well as to improve monitoring systems and bridge existing data gaps. “This approach would strengthen accountability, enhance outreach, and improve coordination with the various public as well as private stakeholders.”

On finance, which showed evolving mechanisms but persistent gaps with a score of 6.20 out of 10, the report presents two key recommendations.

First, government is urged to invest in a more comprehensive and centralised climate finance tracking system. This system must include a classification system for identifying investment or funding geared toward climate action.

Government is also urged to strengthen mechanisms for mobilising private finance to fund both climate mitigation and adaptation actions. “...this could be attained by making better use of the different mobilisation mechanisms and finance tools available, including grants and schemes.”