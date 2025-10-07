PN hits back at Fortina claims, insists auditor’s valuations are valid

Nationalist MP Ryan Callus has dismissed Fortina Group’s claim that a parliamentary committee cast doubt on the auditor general’s valuations of the company’s land deal, insisting the Opposition “has full trust” in both the National Audit Office and Grant Thornton valuations that found millions in unpaid dues.

Speaking in parliament, Nationalist MP Ryan Callus said the PN has full trust in the auditor general’s report on the land deal, including in the two valuations drawn up by Grant Thornton and the National Audit Office.

Earlier on Tuesday, Fortina said the parliamentary committee’s unanimous vote suggested that the valuations carried out as part of the audit “lacked legal standing”.

Callus said this was a blatant lie. “The Opposition said several times that the Lands Authority cannot ignore or discredit the two valuations from Grant Thornton and NAO,” he said.

The MP also said that there was an attempt to introduce text in the parliamentary resolution that would cast doubt on the valuation prepared by the auditor general. “The Opposition strongly objected to this text and requested that it be removed from the resolution.”

The Opposition also said Fortina should not benefit from a lower valuation as a result of new methodology introduced recently.

On Monday, parliament’s audit accounts committee decided that the Lands Authority must prepare a new report to determine the valuation of the removal of conditions on the public land acquired by Fortina in 2019.

The NAO had found that a hidden Lands Authority report had actually put the valuation at more than double the amount actually paid by Fortina.

Fortina took the committee’s decision as a “vindication” of its position that the valuations lack legal standing.

“These valuations are not merely technically invalid, they are fundamentally flawed. Not only, these valuations have inflicted immediate, measurable, and substantial reputational damage on the Group,” Fortina said.