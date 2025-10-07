PN slams HSBC’s 'unacceptable' refusal to compensate workers amid CrediaBank takeover

The Nationalist Party has condemned HSBC’s “unacceptable” stance on employee compensation in light of the bank’s impending takeover by CrediaBank, as industrial action by staff entered its second week.

In a statement signed by MPs Adrian Delia, Jerome Caruana Cilia, and Ivan Castillo, the PN said it was “deeply concerned” by developments surrounding the sale, accusing HSBC of backtracking on commitments to its workforce.

Despite initial assurances that the takeover would not threaten jobs, PN said employees are now being told that their employment is only guaranteed for the next two years. “HSBC now appears unwilling to honour its contractual promises for compensation, which should apply if HSBC were ever to leave Malta,” the statement read.

The dispute lies at the core of a prolonged standoff between the bank and the Malta Union of Bank Employees (MUBE), which is seeking up to €60 million in terminal benefits for more than 900 HSBC Malta staff. The union argues that a clause in the collective agreement entitles workers to compensation should the bank exit the country.

However, HSBC’s legal team maintains that the clause does not apply, since the takeover represents a change in ownership rather than a closure or redundancy situation. Sources have said that while HSBC had expressed willingness to discuss compensation, the two sides remain far apart.

The PN said that after being “so generous” in its sale to CrediaBank, HSBC was now “being heavy-handed” in fulfilling its obligations towards its workers.

Minority shareholders underpaid, PN says

The Opposition also criticised the deal’s impact on small shareholders, describing the offer made by CrediaBank as “far from fair”.

Under market rules, the buyer must offer to purchase both HSBC’s 70% stake and the remaining 30% held by private investors. CrediaBank has said it will offer €1.44 per share, below the €1.71 net asset value per share listed in HSBC Malta’s audited accounts.

HSBC Malta shares are currently trading at around €1.41 on the Malta Stock Exchange.

PN urged CrediaBank to reconsider and improve its offer to minority shareholders, saying it should “at least match the minimum of €1.71 per share.”

“The treatment of both workers and shareholders raises serious concerns about fairness and accountability in this major transaction,” PN concluded.