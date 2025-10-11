Deputy Speaker calls for Peace and Stability in Gaza and Ukraine during Commonwealth Conference

Deputy Speaker David Agius has urged Commonwealth parliamentarians to take a stand for peace, emphasising that the organisation should act as a voice of stability and compassion amid ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and other war-torn areas.

"The Commonwealth should today be the voice of peace and stability in Gaza, in Ukraine and in other parts of the world inflicted by devastating wars and conflicts,” Agius said during his speech at the General Assembly of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), held in Barbados as part of the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference.

In his address, Agius referenced the situation in Gaza, calling the latest developments towards a ceasefire and the return of hostages positive steps that everyone should support.

He expressed gratitude toward those working toward a resolution, praising their efforts and stating that these actions should be the first step towards achieving lasting and sustainable peace in Gaza and the broader Middle East.

However, the Deputy Speaker also reminded delegates that these developments follow two years of devastating violence, which claimed the lives of countless innocent people, including children.

He said this ongoing suffering demonstrates a “total disregard for the human rights of citizens and total disregard for international humanitarian law.”

Agius appealed to parliamentarians across the Commonwealth, representing one third of the world’s population, to “stand up and be counted” when faced with such challenging events.

He called for solidarity not only among Commonwealth nations but also with people beyond its borders, urging support for peace efforts that could lead to a two-state solution where Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace.

The General Assembly also discussed key governance issues, including constitutional amendments, CPA membership, financial statements, and motions raised by CPA branches.

During the conference, the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians elected a new Chair, Catherine Fife from the Canada–Ontario Branch.

The Maltese parliamentary delegation also included MPs Davina Sammut Hili and Graziella Attard Previ.