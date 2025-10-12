Palestinian ambassador optimistic on Trump plan but peace prize can wait

Palestinian Ambassador Fadi Hanania is optimistic about Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza but insists it will need to translate into tangible change on the ground.

Hanania describes the plan as a “potentially genuine step” towards ending the devastation in Gaza and open a pathway to Palestinian statehood.

Nonetheless, despite the air of optimism, Hanania does not believe Trump should have been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg, at least for the time being.

“I don’t think this was the right time to nominate him for the peace prize. Maybe next year after this plan is implemented, maybe if he helps establish a Palestinian state, we would actually help in the nomination,” Hanania says.

He adds the peace plan came about in the wake of international momentum for recognition of the Palestinian state and worldwide demonstrations. Malta formally recognised Palestinian statehood last month at the UN General Assembly along other countries like France, the UK, Canada and Australia.

As of last Friday, at noon, a fragile ceasefire came into effect in Gaza. Israeli troops withdrew to a pre-set line but remain inside the enclave and Palestinians started returning to their devastated homes in the north. Meanwhile, Hamas and Israel are preparing to exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners respectively over the coming hours.

On Hamas’s future, the ambassador says the organisation should step down and let Palestinians decide in fair elections who will lead them. Only the State of Palestine must be in possession of weapons, Hanania says.